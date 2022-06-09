KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Raised to Buy at Danske

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($60.22) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $25.56 on Thursday. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

