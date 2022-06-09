KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KORE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million.

KORE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

