Kristi Spencer Altshuler Sells 3,043 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,043 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 2,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,550. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGICA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

