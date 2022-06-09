Kroger (KR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after buying an additional 663,901 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kroger by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 804,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after buying an additional 601,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 381,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.