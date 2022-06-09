Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.47. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.42. 842,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,815. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,088,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

