Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,649,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.