Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

LE stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LE. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

