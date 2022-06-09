Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.19.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
