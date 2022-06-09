Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Lannett alerts:

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.