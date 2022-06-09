Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 1,150 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $70,575.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00.
Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.39. 532,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.
About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
