Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.85.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,214 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 155,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

