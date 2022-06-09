Li-Cycle (LICY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) recently:
- 6/8/2022 – Li-Cycle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 6/3/2022 – Li-Cycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/24/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/17/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/11/2022 – Li-Cycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
- 5/5/2022 – Li-Cycle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “
NYSE LICY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 62,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.28.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
