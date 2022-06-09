Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $28,350.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Energy stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 9,301,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after buying an additional 107,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after buying an additional 542,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

