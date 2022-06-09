Lindsay E. Gray Sells 2,500 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,952. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

