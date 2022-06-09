Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

In other news, Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

