Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Director Purchases $377,943.66 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford purchased 38,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $377,943.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,051.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford bought 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $428,992.20.

On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford bought 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $132,607.37.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,069 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

