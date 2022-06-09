Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Director Purchases $377,943.66 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford purchased 38,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $377,943.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,051.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford bought 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $428,992.20.
- On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford bought 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $132,607.37.
Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,069 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.