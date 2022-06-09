LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.
LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
