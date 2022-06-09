LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

