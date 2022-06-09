LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

LVOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $223.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that LiveVox will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

