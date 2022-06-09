Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Lovesac has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $92.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

