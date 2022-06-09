Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 96.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Lovesac has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $92.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45.
In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
