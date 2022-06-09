Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

LOVE opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 31.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

