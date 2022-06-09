Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 184.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

LOVE stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 49,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,554. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 25.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 101.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 821,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

