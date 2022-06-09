Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYLT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ LYLT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,217. Loyalty Ventures has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other news, Director Barbara L. Rayner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $65,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYLT. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $4,637,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $2,191,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $2,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loyalty Ventures (LYLT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.