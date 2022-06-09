Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

LULU stock opened at $307.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.17. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $424.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

