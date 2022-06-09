M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

M.D.C. stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

