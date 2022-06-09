Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Acquires A$9,580,202.20 in Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Rating) insider Shemara Wikramanayake bought 52,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$184.04 ($132.40) per share, with a total value of A$9,580,202.20 ($6,892,231.80).
About Macquarie Group (Get Rating)
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
