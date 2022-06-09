Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 263.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

