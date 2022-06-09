Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MJDLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 2,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

