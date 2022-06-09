Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MJDLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. 2,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.