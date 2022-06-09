Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of TSE:MDI traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,864. The company has a market cap of C$989.16 million and a P/E ratio of 29.75. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.93.
About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
