Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,554,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2,474.2% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.