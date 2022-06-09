Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.85) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share for the year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.
Shares of MRNS opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
