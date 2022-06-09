Mark W. Kroll Sells 3,159 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AXON traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.04. 288,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,888. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

