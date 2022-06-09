Marker Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRKR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $25.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 585,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

