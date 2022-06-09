MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie Sells 1,740 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MKTX traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.01. 183,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,497. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

