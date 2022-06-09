MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry Buys 20,770 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00.

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 275,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,114. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

