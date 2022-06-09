MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

MKTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 252.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

