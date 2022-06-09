Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE opened at C$9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.68. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$13.93.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$990.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.