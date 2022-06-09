Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.44.
In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
