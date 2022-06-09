Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.44.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.