Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

MATX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Matson has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,526 shares of company stock worth $1,571,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after acquiring an additional 204,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

