Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

