Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 22.00%.

MMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

