Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.