Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

