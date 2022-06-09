Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VRPX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 54,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

In other Virpax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony P. Mack purchased 75,750 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $101,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 84,729 shares of company stock valued at $113,401.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

