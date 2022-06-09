McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $289.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $289.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $245.61 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.92.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

