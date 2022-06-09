Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GETVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.65 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.57) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.56) to €6.50 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

