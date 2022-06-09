Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medtronic stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.
MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.52.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.