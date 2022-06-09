Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic stock opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.52.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Medtronic by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.