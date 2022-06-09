MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.45.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 982,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,454. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$2,408,670.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,233. Insiders sold a total of 565,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,268 in the last three months.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

