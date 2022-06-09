Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,264. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,338 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,195,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,267 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

