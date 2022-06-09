Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) has been given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 247,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,803. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Soraia Morais sold 95,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$90,725.00.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

