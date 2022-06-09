Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.20.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $83.51 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.54 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.