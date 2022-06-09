Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTA stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 107,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 901,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

