Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 299.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 23.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth $831,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth $5,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

